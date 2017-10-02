MENU
Crowds line up to donate blood to victims of mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip

by Phillip Moyer, KSNV

(Photo courtesy: Hauoli Paz via Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Shortly after announcing blood drives to help victims of a mass shooting that left at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured, hundreds of people in Las Vegas showed up to donate.

United Blood Services and University Medical Center announced the effort Monday morning.

The United Blood Service drive will begin at 7:00 a.m. at two locations: 6930 W. Charleston & 601 Whitney Ranch

The UMC blood drive will begin at 9:00 a.m. at 901 Rancho Ln.

More information about donating blood can be found at BloodHero.com


Posts on social media showed droves of people lining up to donate their blood to those in need.


