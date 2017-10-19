Motion filed to preserve evidence in 1 October shooting

Still a crime scene, the Route 91 festival venue is essentially frozen in time, in the shadow of Mandalay Bay. 10/17/17 (Craig Fiegener | KSNV)

Mandalay Bay and its corporate owner MGM Resorts have been ordered not to destroy anything that could be considered evidence in a civil negligence trial over events related to the Route 91 music festival.



The order was sought by attorneys who represent Rachel Sheppard, a California woman who survived the attack, despite being shot in the chest three times.

“The shooter was in that hotel for six days,” says attorney Brian Nettles.

The order, granted by Judge Mark Denton, restrains Mandalay Bay from destroying anything of evidentiary value until another hearing set for Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. That’s when MGM will have a chance to argue against the ruling, before a possible ruling to would make the order permanent.

“There’s evidence that’s coming out about surveillance cameras that he may have set up himself, evidence about ways that he may have altered his room or that hallway,” he says.



The lawsuit alleges that negligence on the part of Mandalay Bay, and MGM Resorts, contributed to the shooting massacre that claimed 58 lives and injured more than 500 people.

The manufacturer of the bump stock device used by Stephen Paddock is also named as a defendant in the case, as is Paddock’s estate.